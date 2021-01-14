Country Editors Forum: State of the First Amendment

Introducing the NNA Foundation’s New Country Editors Forum, featuring live interviews with newsmakers.

Thursday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. Central/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT on Zoom

Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center and the former editor-in-chief of USA Today shares the hidden history of the First Amendment in an interactive presentation that will challenge and inspire. You’ll never look at the First Amendment in the same way again.

Imagine an entertaining and interactive session that incorporates Thomas Jefferson, Betsy Ross and “Louie, Louie” in a freewheeling format that will leave you engaged, informed and inspired as a journalist.

Join us for this one-hour session where our news editors ⁠⁠— NNAF President Matt Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, NNAF Director Jeanne Straus, publisher of Straus News in Chester, New York, and NNA's Director of Public Policy Tonda Rush ⁠— interview Paulson. Bring your questions and ask through the chat box.

Register for this free program here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEldOGorT4rHNSDQs60EjEJ0kJ97iIlbfIZ&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw27khc0Mf6PErV1JzFfz7s8

Open to NNA members and nonmembers.