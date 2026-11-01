Ink in my blood: The lure of community journalism is strong

I hadn’t meant to write my usual column this month. Between jury duty, a recently acquired national news site (uminsight.com), and trying to run a book publishing company, my to-do list is nearing the ceiling; however, it seems that I have something to write about.

As I mentioned in my most recent column, I’m stepping back from the newspaper business. At least I thought I was. After 35 years of “fighting the good fight,” I just felt like it was time to let someone else carry the mantle. A few recent events led me to this conclusion, and I feel good about it.

That was the case until my phone rang earlier this week.

The backstory: It’s been pretty big news in the newspaper industry that metro papers were on a firing spree in August and September. Such was the case of a metro newspaper not too far from me. Unlike in many places where such things go almost unnoticed, in this case, many influential people took notice of what was happening to their beloved newspaper.

I was contacted by no less than three organizations, all with the desire and the money to start a new newspaper in the city. I was appreciative of all of them, but explained that my plate is full. Starting a new paper isn’t on my “to-do” list.

Then, a few days ago, my phone rang. I had heard through the grapevine that an organization that has been very successful in helping to create — and secure funding for — newspapers in places that need real news might be interested in starting a new paper in this city. The phone call was from the CEO of that organization, letting me know concrete plans had been made to create a new newspaper. Apparently, the planning began about six months ago and is now coming to fruition.

Today, a press conference was held (with several people in suits) to announce the new newspaper. During my conversation with the CEO, I agreed to serve as an advisor for the new publication. As I told him, “I’m getting too lazy to do any actual work, but I’ll be glad to help any way I can.”

I heard from a very excited, newly hired publisher this afternoon, and we began making plans for a meeting … as soon as my jury duty is finished.

The experience brought back feelings from almost 20 years ago when I helped lure The Advocate (The Baton Rouge newspaper) to New Orleans after the Times-Picayune announced plans to move to a digital-only format. It felt like a movie, creating a “covert operation” to make it look like a group of investors was going to start a new daily in the city, hoping that The Advocate would jump in and start a paper before anyone else had the chance. It worked like a charm.

So, I guess I’m not totally out of the newspaper business. Let’s face it: true community journalism is a hard thing to get out of your system.



Kevin Slimp has served as an advisor and trainer for newspapers throughout the world since 1995. His online classes can be found at: NewspaperAcademy.com.