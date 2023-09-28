NNAF's 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show will not only address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer sharing activities, but newspaper professionals will hit Capitol Hill and share views and newspaper industry positions with key policymakers.

We value the time and resources you are considering investing in NNAF's 137th Annual Convention and Trade Show and promise you will not be disappointed.

SAVE THE DATE: Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Omni Washington DC – Shoreham