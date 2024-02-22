Understanding Periodicals Mail Vol III

A course offering from the Max Heath Postal Institute™

Newspaper Periodicals mail can be a mystifying product for newspaper executives. It involves a labyrinth of qualification, content and preparation rules that are set by federal laws and regulations. Failing to follow the rules can lead to service failures, fees and even the loss of a permit. But successful use can benefit a newspaper with the lowest commercial postage rate, preferred service and, in some states, qualification as a newspaper or record.

This course is designed to de-mystify Periodicals mail.

The course comprises four sessions. Students will attain levels of expertise as they complete the sessions. Each session will be offered at least twice in a webinar format with Q and A for attendees. (NNAF may limit attendance to ensure that all students’ comments and questions are addressed.) The archive of sessions may be accessed for review on the NNAF website with member login.

Students may attend all sessions or just some. Students who wish to earn the Newspaper Mail Master certificates may enroll in the certification program for a modest fee. The levels of attainment will be Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Students will earn certificates for each level upon successful completion of an exam for that level. There is no limit to how many times an enrolled student may take the exam.

Students who do not seek certification may attend for free if their employer/contractor newspapers are members of National Newspaper Association.

Who should attend the Newspaper Mail sessions?

Publishers

Printers

Circulation managers

Editors

Accountants and bookkeepers

Others who are responsible for mailing copies of the newspaper

The cost of certification is as follows:

Bronze Certification: 1. Maintaining and Using a Permit Overview (Thursday, March 28) ($20)

Silver Certification: Above, plus: 2. Everything Mail Entry (Thursday, June 13) ($20)

Gold Certification: All of the above, plus: 3. How Periodicals Can Make You Money (Thursday, August 22) ($20)

Platinum Certification: All of the above, plus: 4. Mail Prep (Thursday, November 7) ($20)

Register here to be entered into the Certification Process.

Topics subject to change as policies change!