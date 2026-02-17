Mirabel Technologies welcomes new clients!

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 350 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to our family of clients during the final quarter of 2025.

Among the magazines, newspapers and media companies that joined the Mirabel software family are Habitat Magazine, HealthCom Media, Louisiana Press Association, Blackshear Times, Schooner Enterprises, Enterprise Newspapers, North Fork Sun, Feed-Lot Magazine, The Lincoln County News, New Times Media Group, Foodservice Equipment Reports, Watermark Publishing Group, Lagniappe Weekly, newsLINK Group, Chicago Dental Society, Architecture Media, Nickel's Worth Publishing, The Arts Publications, A2Z Media, Amos Media, The Nassau Guardian, Lifestyle Media Group, BINJE, Florida Tennis Magazine, Sun Is Life Magazine, Green Mountain Media Group, and more.

This continued momentum highlights how Mirabel’s integrated platform empowers publishers to simplify complex workflows, boost productivity, and uncover new opportunities for growth.

"It’s exciting to see more publishers and media companies join the Mirabel family each quarter,” said Mark McCormick, President of Mirabel Technologies. “Our continued growth reflects a clear focus on building software that evolves alongside the media industry. We’ve continued to expand the Mirabel platform to support the full lifecycle of a publishing business—from sales and billing to marketing, analytics, and AI-assisted workflows. Listening closely to our clients and translating their feedback into meaningful product enhancements has been central to how we grow and how we deliver lasting value."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 26,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries. Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to the Mirabel sales team at (954) 332-3204.