Privileges to Help Publishers — Understanding Periodicals Vol 3 Lesson 4

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute on Thur., Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT, for Periodicals training that will focus on the value of your Periodicals permit; how your Periodicals permit can add to your advertising offerings; and using the privileges of the permit to build circulation.

The training will be led by NNA Postal Chair Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia.

Free to NNA members/$100 public — register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol3_lesson4

This course is required for students seeking certification from the MHPI™. This program completes Platinum Certification.