Everything Mail Entry — Understanding Periodicals Vol 3 Lesson 2

The third season of the Max Heath Postal Institute™ course on newspaper mail resumes Thursday, June 13 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

Save the date; registration opening soon. Those seeking certification will receive the Zoom details shortly.

Free to NNA members/$100 public

Thanks to Interlink for sponsoring