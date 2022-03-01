CherryRoad Media acquiring Texas and Oklahoma newspapers

SHERMAN, Texas — On Jan. 28, 2022, CherryRoad Media Inc. announced it is acquiring a group of newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma from Gannett Co. Inc.

The newspapers in Texas include the (Sherman) Herald Democrat, Waxahachie Daily Light, Stephenville Empire-Tribune, Brownwood Bulletin, Alice Echo-News Journal, Van Alstyne Leader, Anna-Melissa Tribune, Prosper Press, Grayson County Shopper, Midlothian Mirror, Runnels County Register, Glen Rose Reporter, Cross Timbers Trading Post and Shop Local. The Oklahoma newspapers include the Daily Ardmoreite in Ardmore, the Shawnee News-Star and Bryan County News.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed. The sale was expected to close February 1, 2022.

“We are excited to become a part of these vibrant communities as a result of this acquisition,” CherryRoad CEO Jeremy Gulban said. “These are two new states for us. These papers, and the people they serve, fit perfectly with our efforts as we continue to engage with local communities around the country. I wish to thank Gannett for working with us to transition these community newspapers to a new home.”

With this acquisition, CherryRoad Media will publish newspapers in 10 states. It acquired more than three dozen newspapers in Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska in a series of transactions last year. The company acquired its first newspaper in November 2020 – the Cook County News Herald in Grand Marais, Minnesota.

CherryRoad Media is a wholly owned subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a Parsippany, New Jersey based technology company that has been in business since 1983.