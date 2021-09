The Employee Retention Credit provides a credit to an employer who was affected by the COVID-19 shut down in 2020 or 2021. The credit can provide for up to $5,000 per employee credit in 2020 (depending on the company’s facts and number of affected employees) and can provide up to $7,000 per employee per quarter in 2021 (depending on the company’s facts and the number of affected employees).

