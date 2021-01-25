Innovative newspapers combine strong print and savvy digital for a hard-to-beat package

Join us Thursday, February 11, at 3 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. Central. Scroll to bottom for registration.

These are unusual times we are going through and, while there is always a need for good newspapers and good news coverage, this is also a time when businesses are looking for innovation and creativity from their advertising partners. The newspapers who offer a combination of reliable, effective print aligned with professional, creative digital are the ones that can attract dollars.

Adding digital can be as simple as posting your customers’ ads or promos to your newspaper Facebook pages to share them with your paper’s audience. A package of posts offered on your page, over maybe two to three days, can be an effective supplement to your print advertising. Like the ads you see on your TV screen, however, don’t wear out your welcome. Repetition works — to a point.

Many newspapers are finding use of the latest smartphone technology can be inexpensive, effective and popular.

Existing staff at the News Reporter of Whiteville, North Carolina, is enhancing their digital presence using primarily an iPhone, and sometimes Zoom, to create video newscasts, the Columbus Report, once a week — and their customers are buying.

To keep down their time involved, the Whiteville staff, mostly editor Justin Smith, ad libs his reports and posts the newscasts to Facebook. By using a program called Switcher Studio, he’s able to mix in some prerecorded footage and a 15-second intro as well as an opening commercial. The newscast itself carries a graphic of the newspaper and an advertiser name across the bottom of the screen.

The News Reporter is a 6,500-circulation newspaper in a county of 55,000. Smith says they like the immediacy of the digital reports and how they keep the news product timely. They constantly refer viewers to check the newspaper print edition and/or the paper’s website for more information or updates.

NNAF Director Jeanie Hankins, publisher of the Wickenburg (Arizona) Sun, has just been dabbling her toe in the digital waters. Her 3,000-circulation newspaper ― in a town of 7,000 ― is doing high quality videos with minimal equipment and a green screen. Jeanie knows her customers are interested in more video availability but she’s unsure about pricing.

What will the market support and how do you reach a rate? A lot, obviously, depends on the market … but the potential for sales is there ⁠— in any size market ⁠— and a key seems to be “packaging” your digital offering around your core product.

Customers are eager to know more about and make more use of digital — but you are the advertising expert. You have to create packages that make sense to accentuate your print advertising, enhance your print editorial and then price them in such a way that the whole package is timely, affordable and effective.

Scott Buttram with the Trussville (Alabama) Tribune is way ahead of many community weeklies. In the suburban Birmingham market, Scott is competing and often beating the Metro television stations because — you guessed it — he’s closer to his suburban market, not just physically, but in all the ways that count, with relationships. Scott has more equipment and more digital talent than most community newspapers but what’s he found is that he is using his digital to accompany and enhance his core print product and that helps his entire package be stronger.

“Whether it’s our digital shows on video, game reports, parade broadcasts, everything we do, we promote our core brand — the newspaper — and encourage people to look there for more information,” Scott said.

