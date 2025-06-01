Ithaca Times and Ithaca.com announce a new era

ITHACA, New York — On May 7, 2025, The Ithaca Times announced a “new era” with a management and ownership transition to position the Ithaca Times, Ithaca.com and the Finger Lakes Community Newspapers to survive and thrive in the modern media environment.

Longtime Publisher Jim Bilinski will become publisher emeritus as he retires after 53 years with the news organization — 50 as owner and publisher. Ownership will transition to Pathways to Equity, a newly formed nonprofit organization. Larry Hochberger, who has been associate publisher of the Times and Finger Lakes papers for the past six years, will become publisher.

The Ithaca Times is one of the country’s few remaining alternative newspapers which has evolved to an award-winning source of government, arts, entertainment, sports, politics, business, personalities and lifestyle coverage. It is well known for its longstanding and talented group of contributors, critics and guest writers.

Ithaca.com is the best-known online news source serving Ithaca and the surrounding communities. The Finger Lakes Community Newspapers serve as the primary dedicated source of coverage for communities in Tompkins, Seneca and Tioga counties, many of which would otherwise be news deserts. One of the papers, the Ovid Gazette, is more than 200 years old.

The new organizational structure will allow a news organization primarily supported by print advertising to transition to a nonprofit focused on increased community engagement and educating the next generation of media entrepreneurs and journalists while being eligible for community support by members, donors and grantors. The nonprofit format has been increasingly popular as local news organizations move from local independent family ownership to nonprofit community resources.

The new organization is committed to continuing its legacy while working to increase its service to the community by collaborating with community, media and educational organizations to earn support and preserve its future.

“We are realistic about the challenges a news organization faces and are determined to do everything possible to attract the participation of volunteers, contributors, sponsors, advertisers, stakeholders and citizens in our community,” Hochberger said. “We will need to do more with less and will look for help wherever we can find it.”

Bilinski started at the organization as an intern while a student at Ithaca College, then preserved and grew the business, acquiring or starting newspapers in Ovid, Dryden, Interlaken, Lansing, Groton, Spencer and Newfield. He has been a longtime board member, past president and active member of the New York Press Association, one of the founders and a longtime board member of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and an avid Yankees fan.

He will remain involved as a mentor and special advisor to both Hochberger and Pathways to Equity, continuing to support the Ithaca community and the future of local journalism. Bilinski said the transfer of the Ithaca Times, Ithaca.com and Finger Lakes Community Newspapers to a local community–based nonprofit will ensure that strong coverage of local news will continue.

“Strong newspapers increase voter turnout, make citizens more knowledgeable about local government, cover local sports and business, and record the milestones of its citizens,” Bilinski said.

Hochberger has served as associate publisher of the Times and Ithaca.com for the past six years. He was previously associate publisher of the Chestnut Hill Local in Philadelphia, publisher of the Springfield, Virginia Times and founder and owner of Type Inc., a company publishing more than 100 student newspapers in the Washington, D.C., area. He currently serves on the board of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance.

For more information on the history of the Ithaca Times, Ithaca.com and the Finger Lakes Community Newspapers, see the Ithaca Times on newsstands or visit Ithaca.com.

Larry Hochberger can be reached for more information by calling (607) 277-7000 x1214 or emailing larry@ithacatimes.com