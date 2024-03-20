Legacy's consumer direct placement delivers 110k obits and 52M in revenue to newspapers

TRACIE MARTIN

Legacy.com

To celebrate, we’re offering free marketing resources that will boost your obituary revenue and plug editorial gaps

In late 2022, Legacy quietly embarked on a game-changing initiative to offer every consumer worldwide an easy online way to directly place an obituary in any of our 2,800 partner newspapers. This simple portal has a profound goal: to reinvigorate newspaper obituary volume by smoothing the process between a purchaser and publication.

The results speak for themselves. To date, Legacy’s consumer intake system has delivered $52,000,000 in revenue and 110,000 obituaries to our newspaper partners.

Nearly 40% of these orders came in after hours and on-weekends.

Clearly, consumers are embracing this on-demand purchasing model.

To enhance this success, Legacy is pleased to announce a suite of new promotional resources. Free for our partners’ use, these high-quality assets will help increase your obituary volume and support your operations.

CUSTOM ADS

Do your readers know how easily they can place a notice online? Help remind them — and reinforce your newspaper’s role as the most important place to share end of life news — with a custom ad crafted by our marketing team. Print and digital version available in all sizes and multiple formats.

VIDEOS AND PODCASTS

Share the videos watched by more than 1 million unique visitors each month on YouTube! Produced by our top-notch editorial team of journalists and obituary experts, our highly-engaging content educates your readers on multiple end-of-life topics. Updated weekly.

PRINT AND DIGITAL EDITORIAL

Fill any last-minute editorial gaps and expand your news desk with our library of digital and print memorial content. Ready-to-go PDFs or fully-editable Adobe files available.

