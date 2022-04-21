MHPI Understanding Periodicals Session 2: What is a Periodical and How Does a Publisher Qualify?

Registration is open for the second session in the Max Heath Postal Institute series, Understanding Periodicals. This session focuses on how a publication maintains Periodical status and how a publisher qualifies.

Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT

This session will be part of Newspaper Mail School, a certification opportunity for newspaper people who want to become proficient in dealing with USPS. Understanding Periodicals is the first course for students in the Newspaper Mail school. Interested? Sign on to the webinar to learn how to enroll and receive credit toward a Periodicals certification from NNAF. If you wish to register for the certification course, please visit https://nna.formstack.com/forms/mhpi_certification

This webinar is open to both those seeking certification and those who are not.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_session2

Open to the public for a fee of $100. Community newspapers belonging to NNA or NMA may join for free. No refunds. Email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org if you are not sure.