Mobridge Tribune and NorDak North Publications enhance production quality and workflow efficiency with ProImage Solutions

PRINCETON, New Jersey – A group of Newspapers owned by Blackbird LLC — 15 newspapers and four shoppers across North and South Dakota — has chosen ProImage’s NewsWayX and ECO Ink Optimization software to elevate production quality and streamline workflow efficiency.

The Mobridge Publishing LLC in Mobridge, South Dakota, and NorDak North Publications LLC in Garrison, North Dakota, are among the most recent sites in the group to implement these solutions, reaping the benefits of improved print quality, vibrant color reproduction, and cost-effective production.

TRANSFORMING WORKFLOW MANAGEMENT WITH NewsWayX

The transition to ProImage’s NewsWayX marks a significant upgrade in the workflow management systems at Mobridge, SD and Garrisson print locations. “We were already using a cloud-based workflow but sought a better-priced option with a sales team we could trust,” said Kelsey Majeske, Area Director & Publisher for Mobridge Publishing and NorDak North Publications. “The switch to NewsWayX was largely influenced by the reviews of plate quality and the support and communication offered by the ProImage team.”

ProImage’s NewsWayX is a cloud-based workflow management solution designed to optimize every stage of prepress production. From automated Preflighting to imposition building, NewsWayX ensures seamless and efficient handling of print production tasks, reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors.

The system has proven to be a reliable and efficient cloud-based solution for both papers, providing enhanced workflow consistency. It has seamlessly integrated into the companies’ production processes, ensuring the delivery of a cleaner and more refined final product.

VIBRANT RESULTS WITH ECO INK OPTIMIZATION

ProImage’s ECO Ink Optimization software is a cutting-edge solution that reduces ink usage while maintaining exceptional color fidelity. By analyzing and adjusting color separations, the software minimizes ink consumption without compromising the vibrancy and clarity of printed visuals. This not only ensures cost savings but also contributes to more sustainable printing practices.

Alongside NewsWayX, the implementation of ProImage’s ECO Ink Optimization software has led to significant improvements in print quality. By optimizing ink usage without compromising color vibrancy, the software enhances the clarity of printed photos and sharpness of visuals.

“Our color is more vibrant, and in particular, printed photos are coming out much clearer with the NewsWayX processing compared to the other solutions we previously used,” noted Majeske. “ECO Ink Optimization ensures our visuals meet the highest standards while optimizing production costs.”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORT AND SEAMLESS ONBOARDING

The onboarding process for NewsWayX and ECO Ink Optimization has been supported by ProImage’s dedicated team, offering 24/7 assistance and personalized guidance. “The biggest strength was consistency and active communication through both the purchase process and onboarding,” said Kelsey Majeske, Area Director & Publisher for Mobridge and NorDak Publishing. The ProImage team was particularly responsive and helpful in resolving challenges with papers created in older programs, demonstrating patience and professionalism every step of the way. Majeske sums it up: “Their consistent communication and patience have made this transition smooth and effective.”

EFFICIENCY AND COST SAVINGS

In addition to elevating production quality, the new system brings cost savings, particularly for the Mobridge operation. The combined benefits of NewsWayX and ECO Ink Optimization align with the Newspapers’ commitment to delivering high-quality publications while maintaining financial sustainability.

A PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON TRUST

ProImage’s solutions have proven to be reliable and transformative for the Newspapers. “We are extremely pleased with the product quality after installation and onboarding,” Majeske concluded. “The team at ProImage is knowledgeable, accessible, and supportive.”

ABOUT BLACKBIRD LLC NEWSPAPERS

Blackbird LLC owns 15 community-focused newspapers and four shoppers across North and South Dakota, delivering trusted journalism and engaging content to readers. These 15 newspapers are operated by Mobridge Publishing, based in Mobridge, South Dakota, and NorDak North Publications, headquartered in Garrison, North Dakota. Their commitment to quality reporting and innovation ensures they remain a cornerstone of their communities.

ABOUT PROIMAGE

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company, is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.