New contest class added to the Better Newspaper Contest

Story - Series - Best Opioid Crisis Coverage in Your Community

This award honors a newspaper staff for their commitment to keeping the community informed of the substance abuse crisis in their community. Coverage can include stories covering health, city and county government responses, editorials concerning the crisis.

Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. 6,000 or more

Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 6,000

The NNA Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest is open to members and nonmembers of the National Newspaper Association.

Get started at https://newspapercontest.com/Contests/NationalNewspaperAssociationFoundation.aspx

Reminder: Even if you registered for the contest last year, you will need to register again for the 2025 contest. Associate code is NNAF25.

The Newspaper In Education Contest is included in the BNC.

Questions or concerns about the contest, contact Kate Decker at kate@nna.org or Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.