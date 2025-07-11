Newsprint not affected by increase in US tariff on Canadian imports

NNA Alert — July 11, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced an increase in the tariff on imports from Canada from 25 to 35%; however, the administration has confirmed this morning that the exemption for USMCA-compliant products will remain in force after the increase takes effect. This means that at this time, newsprint from Canadian mills will NOT be subject to tariffs when the new rate takes effect.



This action is in the context of negotiations between the U.S. and Canada and the relationship remains strained due to the aggressive posture taken by the administration. So far, the response from Canada has been measured. The situation remains volatile and NNA will advise immediately if any action that would impact newsprint prices is taken.