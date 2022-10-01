NNA members meet for Bingo and win, thanks to Modulist

NNA members met for Bingo on Thursday, Sept. 7, and each attendee won! Thanks to Devlyn Brooks and Modulist of Fargo, North Dakota, for sponsoring!

Cheryl Williams, Monroe County Reporter, Forsyth, Georgia (pictured center row, far left), won the final round of blackout for $100! Blackout is when all pieces on the players card are filled.

Bev Keller, The Budget, Sugarcreek, Ohio, and Katelyn Mary Skaggs, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri, tied for second with $30 wins each.

Regular Bingo attendee Diane Everson, the Edgerton (Wisconsin) Reporter (pictured bottom row), clocked her first win on this night, tallying two, for a total win of $20.

Mary Huber, Archbold (Ohio) Buckeye (pictured top row, far right), won $10 for a regular round win. (We appreciate our group's resident expert giving the rest of us a chance this time.)