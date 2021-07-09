Our-Hometown extends Kevin Slimp webinar series

Our-Hometown has teamed up with Mr. Kevin Slimp (otherwise known as "The News Guru") to provide its customers a series of LIVE webinars on a number of topics related to producing and promoting your newspaper ⁠— ranging from tips for preparing your publication within various pieces of software to tips for getting people to pick up and read the final product and everything in between!

The following webinars are being made available FREE OF CHARGE to all newspaper publishers and staff using Our-Hometown's WordPress platform!

March 19 - Advanced Photoshop

April 9 - Tools & Ideas to use with your Grad Section

May 6 - Increase Your Revenue by Designing More Effective Ads

June 17 - The Basic InDesign Class You've Been Waiting For!

July 9 - The Basic Photoshop Class You've Been Waiting For!

July 29 - Getting People to Pick Up Your Paper! (2021)

September 9 - Mastering InDesign Styles

Fill out the form here to select which of the upcoming webinars you'd like to attend, and provide a list of staff members (with email addresses) that should receive an invitation, as well. Once you've submitted the form, you'll be on the registration list and will receive a personalized invitation the morning of the presentation.