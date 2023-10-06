Photos from the NNA CAT Summit and NNAF 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show

Oct 6, 2023

Chris Baker, publisher, The Taos (New Mexico) News, shares a special publication in the annual Great Idea Exchange. Click here to see more photos from convention

Community newspaper publishers, editors and staff from across the United States gathered in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 28-30, 2023, to address issues most important to community newspapers — followed by their annual convention and meeting, which included training sessions and time to meet partners who make jobs more profitable. 

See photos of the events here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CFp3xN4jzLmQV84WCzabF9v3_Nkt8huW?usp=sharing

The events culminated in a dinner celebration of 2023 Better Newspaper Contest award winners. 

Awards ceremony photos are available for reprint here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bH0tgrM26hbu-L1uny0una9BqCockKxy?usp=drive_link

Photos are available to NNA members for reprint. The .txt documents inside the folders contains basic event information for captions. 

The awards presentation is available to NNA members here: https://nna.org/2023-better-newspaper-contest-presentation-of-winners