Senate Judiciary Committee to determine if Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, S 673, will head to the Senate

Action on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, S 673, is expected Sept. 8 in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Consideration of this legislation, endorsed by the National Newspaper Association and most major journalism organizations, will determine whether the bill makes its way to the Senate floor before adjournment this year. An updated version would add clarity to how newspapers would form a negotiating group to present Google, Facebook and any other qualifying social media platform with a demand for payment for use of news links from news organizations. It also would define further for the bargaining unit how any payments would be disbursed.

NNA Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, said the bill still faces major headwinds, but that the NNA had moved action to top priority for its Congressional Action Team.

“This bill is better, stronger and more useful to us,” Wesner said. “NNA requested more meat in the bill to protect community newspapers, and this version incorporates changes that help us. It will remain a complex process, but we are encouraged by the progress.”

The News/Media Alliance heads the news organization team pushing for enactment.