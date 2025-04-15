Tecumseh (Michigan) Herald sold; first issue published in 1850

UNIONDALE, New York – Jim Lincoln has sold the popular weekly paid community newspaper, The Tecumseh (Michigan) Herald, along with its sister free distribution seasonal Homefront Magazine to local businessman Rex Christ.

Lincoln, who has a journalism degree, began working full-time at the Tecumseh Herald after graduating college, having initially begun his career in the publishing industry in the seventh grade by performing all types of jobs at the family-owned weekly, including “stuffing papers, sweeping floors, scraping waxed paper off of light tables, delivering newspapers and, one summer, typing obituaries.”

The newspaper provides locals with reliable and relevant news impacting the citizenry of the historic Michigan region in Lenawee County. Tecumseh is approximately 60 miles southwest of Detroit, 25 miles south of Ann Arbor, and 40 miles north of Toledo, Ohio.

Kevin Kamen, president/CEO of New York-based Kamen & Co Group Services LLC — a multi-media valuation, accounting and brokerage firm in business for 46 years — represented Lincoln in the transaction.