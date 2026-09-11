The Villages Media Group enhances production efficiency with ProImage’s NewsWayX

PRINCETON, New Jersey — The Villages (Florida) Media Group has chosen ProImage’s NewsWayX to streamline their production workflow and address long-standing challenges. The installation of NewsWayX, a cloud-based workflow management solution, has enabled the company to achieve greater flexibility, efficiency, and accuracy in their printing processes.

SOLVING CRITICAL WORKFLOW CHALLENGES

For The Villages Media Group, selecting NewsWayX was a strategic move to overcome specific production issues that previous software solutions could not address.

“NewsWayX helps us complete a couple of long-standing issues we have had with our other software, including bin sorting and web growth adjustments,” Victor Anderson, Imaging Department Manager at The Villages Media Group, said.

The transition to the cloud has allowed The Villages Media Group to explore new possibilities in workflow management.

“We decided to test the waters with a cloud workflow," Anderson added. "So far, it has surpassed our expectations with no issues.”

NewsWayX is a robust workflow management system designed specifically for the newspaper and publishing industry. It streamlines the entire production process, from content creation to print, by automating tasks, managing digital assets, and ensuring precise file delivery. With real-time monitoring and advanced customization options, NewsWayX helps publishers optimize efficiency, reduce errors, and maintain tight production schedules, making it an essential tool for modern print operations.

KEY FEATURES THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE

NewsWayX’s user-friendly design, coupled with easy setup, stood out as a significant advantage during the decision-making process. The software offers 24/7 support and a range of features designed to enhance production efficiency. Among the features most valued by The Villages Media Group are automated imposition builds, barcoding, static mark placement, and dynamic adjustments for web growth and fanout.

“We particularly appreciate the ability to make adjustments on the fly, which has been crucial for minimizing trolley and bustle wheel use on the press,” explained Anderson. Additionally, the software’s bin sorting capability, combined with placement icons, simplifies plate layout, further streamlining the printing process.

SEAMLESS INTEGRATION AND CONTINUOUS SUPPORT

NewsWayX integrates seamlessly with The Villages Media Group’s existing systems, providing pre-flighting, ink setting, and fanout. This integration ensures that production flows smoothly without any disruptions or delays. Anderson highlighted the support provided by ProImage, stating, “Good support; pleasure to do business with ProImage.”

A RELIABLE SOLUTION FOR MODERN MEDIA PRODUCTION

ProImage’s NewsWayX has proven to be a reliable and effective solution for The Villages Media Group. The combination of robust features, cloud-based flexibility, and outstanding customer support has empowered the company to optimize its printing processes and improve overall production efficiency.

“Good, reliable software and good support — what else is there!” Anderson concluded, reflecting the satisfaction and confidence The Villages Media Group has found in their partnership with ProImage.

ABOUT THE VILLAGES MEDIA GROUP

The Villages Media Group operates The Villages Daily Sun, one of the largest daily newspapers in Florida. The publication has earned a reputation for high-quality journalism and comprehensive local coverage. The Villages Daily Sun provides timely and relevant news that keeps its readers well informed and engaged with community events, local developments, regional and national updates.

ABOUT ProImage

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.