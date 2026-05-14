Times Journal Inc. streamlines high-volume newspaper production with ProImage NewsWayX

MARIETTA, Georgia – As of April 29, 2026, Times Journal Inc., a multi-title newspaper publisher serving Northwest Georgia, has implemented the ProImage NewsWayX workflow platform to support its high-volume production environment and improve efficiency across its prepress and plate-making operations.

The organization currently produces 18 in-house publications and prints an additional 13 titles for commercial customers. Managing this volume requires a workflow system capable of handling multiple publications, tight deadlines, and consistent plate output without delays or disruption, while ensuring reliable preflighting and predictable turnaround times across both internal and commercial jobs.

To support these demands, Times Journal transitioned to NewsWayX, a cloud-based workflow solution designed to streamline file intake, processing, and plate production. The system provides a centralized, stable platform for managing file intake, processing, and plate production, supporting faster page handling and more predictable production performance.

ADDRESSING WORKFLOW LIMITATIONS

Before implementation, the publishing company experienced limitations with its existing workflow, particularly in processing speed and overall system responsiveness. These challenges created inefficiencies during page processing and plate output, impacting scheduling and throughput. NewsWayX addressed these issues by providing a faster, more consistent workflow environment better aligned with the pace of daily newspaper production.

“The most noticeable difference has been the speed and responsiveness of the system,” Doug Crow, northwest GA market president & vice president of production at Times Journal Inc, said. “Page uploads, processing, and plate output all move much faster, which helps us maintain a steady and predictable production flow.”

SELECTING A PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN WORKFLOW SOLUTION

The decision to move forward with NewsWayX was influenced, in part, by peer recommendations from other newspaper operations using the platform in similar production settings. System performance—particularly speed and reliability—was a key factor in the evaluation process.

The transition to a cloud-based workflow has also reduced the need for on-premise server maintenance, updates, and backups. This shift lowers IT overhead while improving system accessibility and removing a potential single point of failure within the production environment.

STREAMLINING PRODUCTION AND REDUCING BOTTLENECKS

Since its implementation, the Times Journal has seen measurable improvements across its workflow. Page uploads, file processing, approvals, and plate output are completed more quickly, enabling operators to maintain a steady production flow with less manual intervention. The system’s interface supports efficient page viewing and approval, with a clean, intuitive design that simplifies operator interaction and reduces the need for manual oversight, contributing to a more streamlined prepress process.

NewsWayX integrates directly with the company’s existing production infrastructure, including preflighting, CTP, and ink setting systems. The use of ProImage’s OnColor ECO ink optimization technology further enhances efficiency by reducing ink consumption, contributing to ongoing cost savings.

“Our plate room productivity has improved because operators spend less time waiting on pages,” Crow added. “Combined with the ink-saving capabilities, we’re seeing both operational and cost benefits from the system.”

SUPPORTING SCALABLE AND EFFICIENT OPERATIONS

Operationally, increased processing speed has improved plate room productivity, allowing staff to spend less time waiting on pages and more time managing output. This has supported more effective scheduling and increased overall production capacity, particularly in a multi-publication environment with overlapping deadlines.

Implementation and onboarding were actively supported by ProImage’s engineering team, which provided hands-on assistance with system setup, training, and post-installation support. Ongoing access to technical support ensures that the system continues to perform reliably as production demands evolve.

For newspaper operations managing multiple titles and commercial workloads, workflow speed, stability, and ease of use remain critical factors. By adopting NewsWayX, Times Journal has established a production environment that supports consistent throughput while reducing operational friction across the workflow.

ABOUT TIMES JOURNAL INC.

Times Journal Inc., based in Marietta, Georgia, is a regional media company providing community news and advertising solutions across northwest Georgia and surrounding markets. Through a portfolio of newspapers and digital platforms, the organization serves millions of readers with local news, information, and marketing services. In addition to its editorial operations, Times Journal supports commercial print production for multiple publications, operating a high-volume production environment focused on efficiency, reliability, and consistent quality.

ABOUT PROIMAGE

New ProImage, an ECO3 Company, is a leading developer of browser-based automated workflow, ink optimization, press registration, color image processing, and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.