Welcome to new NNA Allied Member, The Kiplinger Program

The Kiplinger Program in Pubic Affairs Journalism held its first fellowship in 1973 at Ohio State University to honor longtime Washington, D.C. business publisher Willard M. Kiplinger. Kiplinger believed quality journalism springs forth from reporters and editors who can occasionally leave the newsroom for retraining and rejuvenation opportunities.

For 52 years Kiplinger, a foundation-supported program, has honored that vision by providing a yearly fellowship for mid-career professional journalists to escape daily duties and return to a time or learning and shared camaraderie.

While Kiplinger staff now travel the globe training journalists, its flagship offering is the spring fellowship on the campus of Ohio University. Since 2023, Kiplinger’s fellowship has focused on critical reporting issues, those topics we believe need more robust reporting and extended media attention — areas like climate change, immigration/migration and artificial intelligence.

Since its inception, Kiplinger’s fellowship has trained more than 1,000 global journalists, and its workshops at national conventions and overseas events have provided educational assistance to an additional 500.

For more information, see: https://bit.ly/4odRbSg