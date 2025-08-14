Welcome to newest NNA Allied Member, Spot-On

Spot-On gives local news publishers access to an untapped revenue source: political, public affairs and advocacy advertisers looking to make digital ad buys at the local level.

Spot-On helps print-affiliated and digitally native publishers take advantage of the parity they now have with local TV stations. TV, long favored by political buyers, offers quick turnarounds and ad targeting. That wasn’t possible in the print-only era for news; it is now.

Unlike other digital ad buyers, Spot-On emphasizes placements on local news sites, first and foremost. Our database of more than 3,000 local news sites gives buyers on-the-ground information about readers, pricing and coverage areas so they can place ads where they are best able to talk to voters.

The new and innovative Pinpoint Persuasion buying platform (P3 to its friends) automates the buying process, saving buyers time while letting publishers showcase site metrics — reader data, demographics and pricing — and have editorial review of ads.

Every news publisher knows that while elections are seasonal, politics is enduring. So while the election year digital ad business has topped $1.3 billion in spending, the local activity — special elections, ballot measures, legislative and local persuasion efforts — never really stops.

Spot-On’s P3 platform helps buyers outside your circulation area find the outlets that let them talk directly to people who care about their community — quickly and effectively.