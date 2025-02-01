Welcome to newest NNA Allied Member, Themis Technology

Since 2019, Themis Technology has been a leader in developing ad intake systems tailored to the needs of newspapers and publishers.

The company collaborated with the New York Press Association to create Quick Ad Creator, a groundbreaking platform that has processed over 150,000 public notices and classified ads for more than 100 newspapers in New York. Additionally, Themis Technology created the Legal Notice Archive for Connecticut and New York, delivering reliable and efficient archiving solutions.

In the first quarter of 2025, Themis Technology is introducing iCreateAds, a next-generation platform designed to serve newspapers across all 50 states. The platform can be white labeled and fully integrated with a newspaper’s website.

iCreateAds builds on the success of Quick Ad Creator with a range of features including:

Low ad processing fees

Comprehensive ad support for legal, classified, display and obituary ads

Tailored flexibility that adapts to each newspaper's unique service requirements

Advanced affidavit management

Fast, reliable performance

Real-time cost accuracy with instant and precise ad cost calculations

Top-tier editing tools

User-friendly design that is intuitive and straightforward

Cost-efficient payments

Integrated state archives for free, seamless integration with AI-powered archives

AI-enhanced state archives with automated ad classification, tagging and alerting

With iCreateAds, Themis Technology continues its mission to provide innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions that empower newspapers to streamline their ad intake processes, increase profits and enhance operational efficiency.

View Themis Technology in the NNA Allied Member Directory or at https://icreateads.com/