Call to action: USPS SERVES US Act

NNA needs your help. Postmaster General DeJoy is gone, but his destructive ‘Delivering for America’ plan goes on with another huge rate increase coming and more degraded service. NNA is hoping for a reset with the new Postmaster General, David Steiner, but he is not due to start until July. More importantly, we are committed to making sure no one ever is able to follow the same path of intentional demand destruction for mail.

That is why NNA supports the USPS SERVES US Act, recently introduced by Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO). This bill fixes all the flaws in the governance system that is supposed to protect consumers and constrain the USPS, but has failed to do so. This bill would ensure that the USPS cannot raise rates if it fails to control costs. Nor could it raise rates if service quality is not maintained, and it would give the USPS regulator the power to halt service cuts. It would also create a dedicated and autonomous customer advocate that NNA members and other mail customers could work with and who could initiate proceedings on behalf of publishers and their subscribers.



The USPS SERVES US Act is the only bill in Congress that would halt the destructive postage hikes and service cuts, but with all of the controversy in Washington, we need as many people as possible to ask their Representatives to support it. We also need them to contact the USPS to demand that they halt the July increase. With the new Postmaster General not due to start until July, only input from Congress has a chance to block the summer rate hike. Taking action is easy. Simply click here or text ‘MAIL’ to 52886 and you can send a message to your representative in just a few minutes.



Thanks for your help with this request. NNA is fighting every day to limit stamp hikes and get the USPS back under control, but we need everyone’s help to make it happen.