Capture spring revenue with frogs

Learning math skills can be challenging for children. Frogs make it fun! Show this lively Kid Scoop financial literacy page to retailers and organizations that are preparing for spring now! They are ideal sponsors, bringing in new revenue.

Math, vocabulary, reading — this Kid Scoop page integrates these basic skills using frogs to capture children’s interest. These fun frogs also connect children to the real world of shopping for groceries and clothing. Children will even use headlines in your newspaper to practice addition skills!

Notice the “Standards Links” in smaller type. These are the required skills teachers focus on during the school year. Teachers also use Kid Scoop for homework assignments, extending the school day after the bell rings. Parents also see their children enjoying math with Kid Scoop in their home-delivered newspaper.

We celebrate the arrival of spring on March 21, even though astronomers and calendar manufacturers attest that spring really begins on March 20 in all North American time zones. Now is the time to reach out to the non-profit departments of corporations in your area. Large industries that typically don’t advertise locally often have special funds devoted to supporting education—Kid Scoop provides a perfect fit for these sponsorships. Your sponsor’s name and logo will appear big and bold at the bottom of the page.

Need some help in finding this hidden revenue? Contact our expert Dan “Patio” Dalton at 909-793-9890 or patiodan@kidscoop.com. He has vast experience with both the editorial and business needs of newspapers, in all seasons.