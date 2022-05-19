Elements of Outstanding Election Coverage

Election coverage is one of the most demanding and scrutinized tasks that faces newspapers, especially if readers perceive a newspaper to have a political "bias" on its editorial pages. This webinar will help participants formulate a plan. First, some tips on how to organize for the campaigns including developing a calendar. And then by addressing some of the various elements of election coverage including candidate profiles, letters to the editor, editorial endorsements, and election night and post-election coverage. Substantive election coverage requires assigning responsibilities and setting dates for when specific tasks should be completed.

Join us on Zoom on Thursday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/covering_elections_may19