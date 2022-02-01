GREAT IDEA EXCHANGE report 2021

NNA Past President and Director of Creative Resources Robert M. Williams Jr., Blackshear, Georgia, began NNAF’s Great Idea Exchange Live webinars this year, sponsored by Google News Initiative. These terrific success stories, along with other great ideas we find throughout the year, are available to NNA members (with login) 24/7. And, members are encouraged to submit and share their great ideas at any time to grow this valuable resource. Email him at robert@nna.org or call (912) 281-5438 from 10 a.m -3 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday.

To read more articles in the annual report, visit https://nna.org/annual-report-2021