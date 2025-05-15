Upcoming webinar, How to Make Community Content a Significant Monetization Channel

Join Hyperlocal News Network (and TAPinto) founder Mike Shapiro for an insightful webinar on Thursday, May 15, 11 a.m ET/10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT, on how local news publishers and media organizations can unlock new revenue by turning everyday audience submissions into profit. From community calendar listings to real estate listings and press releases and much more, Mike will walk through proven strategies for making your submissions positively impact your bottom line.

What You’ll Learn:

How to set up paid featured calendar listings that your community will value

Strategies to charge for press release and sponsored content submissions

Best practices for promoting and pricing real estate listings on your site

How HNN and TAPinto built a scalable, self-service model that drives consistent income

Simple tools and workflows to start monetizing submissions right away

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/hyperlocal