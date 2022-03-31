Join us for the BNC early bird drawing on Zoom today at noon

The NNAF Better Newspaper Contest annually offers an incentive to start entering the contest early. The early bird deadline, set for March, 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. drew 301 early bird entries from 18 newspapers vying for a chance to win a full registration ticket to the Annual Convention & Trade Show (Oct. 6-8, 2022, San Francisco).

Executive Director Lynne Lance hosted a Zoom session on March 31 at 12 CT to draw the winner from the 18 Better Newspaper Contest early bird newspapers. Watch a recording below.

Scroll below the video for a spoiler of the winner.

Newspapers will have one more chance to win a free registration plus hotel accommodations in the National Newspaper Association Foundation's annual scholarship award. Read more about last year's scholarship here and be on the lookout for the 2022 announcement.

Read about the host hotel and book a room for the convention here.

SPOILER

Lance pulled Mike Anderson of the Leelanau Enterprise, Lake Leelanau, Michigan, as the winner of a full registration Annual Convention & Trade Show ticket.