Report for America opens newsroom application, expands opportunity to hire more journalists

National service program recruits talented, diverse reporters — helps newsrooms fund salaries

Report for America is looking to add more than 50 newsroom positions next summer and applications are now open for local newsrooms interested in partnering to host emerging and experienced journalists for up to three years.

Report for America is a national service program that places talented journalists — corps members — into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Through the program, host newsrooms receive:

Diverse, talented slate of candidates to choose from

Subsidized salary support for up to three years

Local fundraising coaching and resources, including the opportunity for fiscal sponsorship to accept donations

Extra training and mentoring for journalists

Prospective newsrooms identify specific news gaps in coverage in the community, drawing attention to under-covered communities or issues.

Additionally, newsrooms must demonstrate:

NEED — Explain why the beat you're proposing is vital to your audience and the community. We're particularly interested in important beats that no other newsroom in your area is covering.

SUPPORT — We look for newsrooms where corps members will receive good editing and mentoring, so they can do their best work and remain passionate about the profession.

A COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION — Newsrooms demonstrating a commitment to inclusion and supporting a diverse staff are important in our selection process.

A COMMITMENT TO FUNDRAISING — We ask our host newsrooms to try to raise money from local funders to pay for part of their corps member's salary. Our development team can help you do this. We believe local philanthropy is key to strong local newsrooms and want to work with partners that believe this, too.

To learn more, visit www.reportforamerica.org or send an email to: recruitment@reportforamerica.org.