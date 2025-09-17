Welcome to new NNA Allied Member, Report for America

Welcome to newest NNA Allied Member, Report for America.

RFA champions local journalism by placing talented, service-minded reporters into newsrooms nationwide.

Founded on the belief that strong communities require strong local news, the program has recruited, trained and retained more than 750 corps members across 430+ newsrooms in every state, as well as in Washington, D.C.; Guam and Puerto Rico. By partnering with for-profit and nonprofit outlets in urban, suburban and rural areas, Report for America helps cover critical beats — from government accountability and public health to climate change and education.

Applications for newsrooms interested in hosting a corps member in 2026 open in September 2025, offering publishers access to high-quality reporting talent to strengthen coverage of underreported issues.

Recognizing that strong journalism also requires strong financial support, Report for America helps newsrooms build the revenue needed to sustain local reporting. Since 2017, participating outlets have raised more than $60 million with the program’s support.

The sustainability effort provides strategies and tools for revenue generation, personalized coaching and training, and free fiscal sponsorship services that unlock new funding opportunities for for-profit partners.

Through this work, Report for America bolsters both journalism and the business models behind it. Communities gain trustworthy reporters and more resilient news organizations, while the program fuels a national movement to champion local news, restore trust and ensure resources are in place to tell the stories that matter most.

The 2025 application cycle for Report for America host newsrooms opens September 15, 2025. The deadline to apply is October 20, 2025.