Report for America opens host newsroom applications on Sept. 15; join an informational webinar

BOSTON — Report for America (RFA) and the National Newspaper Association will co-host a webinar for members on Monday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT to learn about RFA’s mission and application process to apply for consideration as a host newsroom. Register here: https://bit.ly/4gpYUJX

The application will open September 15. The deadline to apply is October 20. You may review a sample application here: http://bit.ly/4oLOt71

Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under covered issues and communities. Founded on the belief that strong communities require strong local news, the program has recruited, trained and retained more than 750 corps members across 430+ newsrooms in every state, as well as in Washington, D.C.; Guam and Puerto Rico. By partnering with for-profit and nonprofit outlets in urban, suburban and rural areas, Report for America helps cover critical beats — from government accountability and public health to climate change and education.

Host newsrooms receive the following benefits:

RFA recruits for you a local reporter for your newsroom who is passionate about the beat you have designated as a need for coverage.

RFA helps expand your newsroom coverage by paying half of the salary of the reporter for the first year and 33% of the salary the second year.

RFA offers ongoing training and mentoring for the reporter through our Training and Service team throughout the two-year commitment.

RFA's Local News Sustainability Team helped our partner newsrooms raise a total of over $60 million from institutions, individuals, major donors and corporations to cover their portion of the corps members’ salaries and benefits. Read more about the Local News Sustainability work here: http://bit.ly/3Jsx4A4

RFA is committed to helping its partner newsrooms raise revenue and build capacity for growth.

Hosts will have access to a network of several hundred like-minded host newsrooms (http://bit.ly/4oL9RZZ) to collaborate and use as a resource.

CONTACT Report for America

• Visit http://bit.ly/45rLE3w to subscribe to the RFA mailing list to receive updates regarding the newsroom application and program

• Questions? Contact the recruitment team at recruitment@reportforamerica.org

• Visit RFA's website at https://www.reportforamerica.org/