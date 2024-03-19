Rope in revenue from local event advertising & ticketing
Mar 19, 2024
Get ready to launch your Events Commerce Business in 2024!
Discover new revenue opportunities by watching an Evvnt & METRO webinar recording.
- Explore innovative strategies for publishers to thrive in the $16 billion events industry through event discovery, marketing and ticketing.
- Seamlessly connect with event marketers in your local markets using digital calendars that convert to print, boosting your ticket sales revenue.
- Explore the versatile tools and customizations of our all-in-one events commerce platform, designed to fit any publisher and market.
Richard Green, CEO of Evvnt, will guide you on how to successfully kick-start your event commerce venture, generating recurring monthly revenue and invaluable consumer purchase data.
Need assistance updating logins or adding users? Call 800.223.1600 or email service@metro-email.com for help anytime.