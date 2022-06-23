The Publisher's Gambit with Gordon Borrell

As a member of the National Newspaper Association, you're invited to an exclusive webinar: The Publisher's Gambit with Gordon Borrell on Thursday, June 23, 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. MT/9:30 a.m. PT.

The well-renowned Gordon Borrell, Founder of Borrell Associates, will be speaking on a virtual fireside chat to discuss media trends and opportunities over the next decade against a backdrop of digital disruption.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN

The 10-year outlook for the media industry

The $92 billion opportunity in local advertising

Urgent actions media organizations can take to survive and thrive tomorrow

The hottest digital products you need to start selling

How revenue leaders can boost digital pipeline and revenue

WHO’S IT FOR?

CEOs, presidents, publishers and senior executives

Revenue and strategy leaders in news publishing, broadcast and radio

Reserve your spot: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/3916548079078/WN_7BVGmLTiQBadhzcbgL4B7g

Free registration is limited to the first 500 people to register.