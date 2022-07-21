Understanding Periodicals Session IV - Using Your Permit To Generate Revenue

Thursday, July 21, at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. MT/ 1 p.m. PT or watch the video archive after*

New sampling rules for Within County newspapers became effective May 27. Congress passed a change in the allowance for nonsubscribers to receive newspapers with the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. The new rule allows newspapers a wider allowance to send sample copies to nonsubscribers at the within County postage rate. The limit was 10% of annual Within County subscriber mail. With the new law, the limit becomes 50%.

Join us to learn how to use your sampling privileges strategically for advertising ⁠— including information and samples on unmissable promotions like inserts and sticky note ads; how to promote to advertisers; and the important details ... i.e., what constitutes an insert vs. a ride-along, and more.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_session4

Free to National Newspaper Association (NNA), News Media Alliance (NMA) and Kentucky Press Association (KPA) members; $100 nonmembers

*member login required