No mail delivery January 9, 2025, for National Day of Observance for Former President Jimmy Carter

A National Day of Observance has been declared to honor the death of former President, Jimmy Carter.



The Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The Postal Service will continue to accept and process volume dropped by commercial mailers at mail processing facilities. There will be limited package delivery service on January 9 to ensure the organization does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that may negatively affect customers or business partners.



All Postal Service facilities—including Headquarters in Washington, DC, and area and district administrative offices—are included in the National Day of Observance.



Regular operations will resume on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Thank you for your support of the United States Postal Service.

Industry Engagement & Outreach/USPS Corporate Affairs



To subscribe or unsubscribe to Industry Alerts, please hit reply and send us your request. Or mail your request to:

Attn: Industry Engagement & Outreach

475 L’Enfant Plaza, RM 4411

Washington DC 20260



Privacy Notice: For information regarding our privacy policies, visit Please visit us on the USPS Industry Outreach/ USPS Corporate Affairs website.Thank you for your support of the United States Postal Service.Industry Engagement & Outreach/USPS Corporate AffairsTo subscribe or unsubscribe to Industry Alerts, please hit reply and send us your request. Or mail your request to:Attn: Industry Engagement & Outreach475 L’Enfant Plaza, RM 4411Washington DC 20260For information regarding our privacy policies, visit www.usps.com/privacypolicy