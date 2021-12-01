Winning convention logo announced
Dec 1, 2021
Winning $100 in a close contest, Andrew Ingenito's logo was chosen as the winning graphic for the upcoming 136th Annual Convention & Trade Show in San Francisco, California, Oct. 6-8, 2022. Ingenito is the production manager of The Long Island Advance, The Suffolk County News and The Islip Bulletin in Patchogue, New York. NNA's discounted rate of $169/room (plus tax) is available for stays Oct. 3-9, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. We hope to see you there!