Photos from the NNAF 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show

Publishers and editors from across the nation gathered in Omaha, Nebraska, from Sept. 25 to 27 to engage in training and networking as part of the NNA Foundation's 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show.

The event closed Friday evening with a celebration of 2024 Better Newspaper Contest winners.

NNA member newspapers have permission to reprint without attribution. For reprint permission, email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.

Photos are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eupas9I_OpRylO7az8nd2Q_9d-YHb4xL?usp=sharing