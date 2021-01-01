Benefits of membership to NNA
- Postal Counseling
- Government Policy Representation
- Business Laws Hotline
- Industry Resources
- Discount on NNA Libel Shield Policy
- Shipping Discounts
- NNAF Benefits
Support NNAF with your TAX-deductible contribution and help our mission to educate journalists, publishers and the public on the value of community newspapers.
CHAMPION
Membership to NNA: All NNAF benefits at lowest available or discounted rate.
- Free yearly subscription to Publishers’ Auxiliary, including digital access on NNA.org.
- Free access to Great Idea Webinars and database for increasing revenue + revenue support from Robert M. Williams Jr.
- Free access to Pub Aux Live! Educational Webinars
- Member discount for attending yearly National Convention
- Free access to member’s only material on website (readership survey)
- Access to closed Facebook Forum Group.
Calculate dues here.
STATEWIDE
Membership to NNA for ALL newspaper/media members of your press association in your state association. All NNAF benefits at discounted rate for your members.
Email Lynne for custom quote for your newspaper association.
MENTOR
For State Press Associations
Donate to support the NNAF Fellows Program
PATRON
Advertising/sponsorship opportunities
FRIEND
Receive a Button that says supports Local or Community Journalism
CURATE YOUR OWN BENEFITS PACKAGE (build pages like pub aux subscription page):
Publishers’ Auxiliary subscription: one issue/full year subscription (only NNA members get access to archives); $85/one year; $10/single issue
Great Ideas Webinars – access to live webinars (only NNA members get access to recordings) Price: $500/year
Pub Aux Live Educational Webinars – Price: $500/year (only NNA members get access to recordings)
Attend National Convention: $625 (NNA members pay $435)
Enter BNC Contest: $40/entry (NNA members pay $20/entry)
BENEFACTOR
For major annual donors
Free access to all of the above NNAF programs, services, website and special events, including convention.
Logo display on website; logo recognition in Pub Aux and recognition at convention; sponsorship and naming rights of available NNAF programs; additional recognition as opportunities arise (non-political email blasts or new public educational programming).
DIRECT SUPPORT to local journalism in communities across the country through NNAF education, marketing, training, outside support services through NNA, and other means.