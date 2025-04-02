Newsprint exempt from tariffs for now

NNA Member Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

Today, President Donald Trump unveiled the system of reciprocal tariffs for all products imported into the United States. While numerous countries were assessed varying reciprocal tariffs, no new action was taken with regard to Canada. Instead, the Executive Order signed today states:

For Canada and Mexico, the existing fentanyl/migration IEEPA orders remain in effect, and are unaffected by this order. This means USMCA-compliant goods will continue to see a 0% tariff, non-USMCA compliant goods will see a 25% tariff, and non-USMCA-compliant energy and potash will see a 10% tariff. In the event the existing fentanyl/migration IEEPA orders are terminated, USMCA-compliant goods would continue to receive preferential treatment, while non-USMCA-compliant goods would be subject to a 12% reciprocal tariff.

The order also indicates that President Trump can adjust the tariff levels up or down based on actions from the subject countries. This continues to be an evolving situation. Reports have indicated that Canada intends to impose retaliatory tariffs in response to the auto tariffs that go into effect today. At the same time, Canadian officials have said they might consider eliminating all tariffs if the U.S. does the same. For now, there is no change to the tariff status for newsprint and NNA will continue to monitor the situation and report any changes.