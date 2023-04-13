Branded content: The secret weapon for successful digital media companies

Join two seasoned branded content experts and practitioners ⁠— Julia Campbell, GM of Meta Branded Content Project, and Amber Nettles, VP of Growth & Strategy at Chicago Reader ⁠— for a webinar on Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT, designed for sales leaders in publishing and broadcasting.

Here's what you can expect to learn:

Expert insights on the power of branded content to drive revenue and diversify revenue streams for media companies

Best practices for creating authentic branded content that aligns with your overall digital sales and transformation strategy

Pricing and packaging strategies for selling branded content and pitching it to brand partners effectively

Understanding of the metrics to track in order to measure the success of your branded content and optimize your offerings

Insights into how branded content fits into a publisher's overall digital sales and transformation strategy, and how it can be tied to other digital solutions required by local advertisers

The event will be hosted by Vishal Teckchandani, a Senior Content Editor at Vendasta. At the end of the webinar, we'll open up the floor to a Q&A session, where attendees can ask Julia and Amber their burning questions. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with our experts and learn from their vast experience in branded content.

Register here: https://vendasta.zoom.us/webinar/register/9316796964532/WN_FYnWYiBxR_CLXi6CVw5urQ