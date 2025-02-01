Brokers report 2024 publication sales
Feb 1, 2025
ALABAMA
- MONTGOMERY — On May 24, 2024, CNHI LLC sold the following publications to Carpenter Media Group: Athens (Alabama) News Courier, Cullman (Alabama) Times, St. Clair News Aegis; Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen, Milledgeville (Georgia) Union-Recorder, Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times, Moultrie (Georgia) Observer, Thomasville (Georgia) Times-Enterprise, Tifton (Georgia) Gazette, and The Meridian (Mississippi) Star. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented CNHI LLC.
CALIFORNIA
- NAPA & ST. HELENA — On September 30, 2024, Lee Enterprises sold the following publications to Hoffman Media Group: The Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and Inside Napa Valley magazine. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Lee Enterprises in the transaction.
ILLINOIS
- KANKAKEE — On October 23, 2024, the Small family sold the Daily Journal and Lifestyle magazine to Shaw Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the Small family in the transaction.
- ROCHELLE — On July 26, 2024, the Tompkins family sold News Media Corporation to Carpenter Media Group. John Cribb, Cribb & Associates, represented the seller.
- QUINCY — On August 30, 2024, Phillips Media Group sold the following publications to Carpenter Media Group: Quincy Herald Whig; Big Nickel, Bolivar Herald-Free Press, Buffalo Reflex, Cedar County Republican, Christian County Headliner News, Kirksville Daily Express, The Marshfield Mail, NEMO Trader, Sedalia Democrat, Warrensburg Star-Journal, The West Plains Daily Quill, and the Hannibal Courier Post. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Phillips Media Group.
LOUISIANA
- NEW IBERIA — On April 24, 2024, Wick Communications sold The Daily Iberian to Carpenter Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Wick Communications in the transaction.
MICHIGAN
- LAPEER — On May 10, 2024, The Hastings Banner, The Reminder, and J-Ad’s newspapers in Battle Creek, Marshall, and Lowell were sold by the Jacobs family/J-Ad Graphics publishing to JAMS Media LLC. The Jacobs family was represented by Joe Bella, an affiliate of Business Valuation Consulting LLC.
MISSISSIPPI
- CARTHAGE — Waid Prather of The Ginian LLC (The Carthaginian) sold one–third of ownership to Steve Carvelli on Dec. 31, 2024. The purchase is scheduled to finalize March 2025. The Carthaginian was represented by Steve Floyd, VP of Business Valuation Consulting, LLC
NEW MEXICO
- ALAMOGORDO, CARLSBAD, & RUIDOSO — On May 7, 2024, Gannett sold the Alamogordo Daily News, Carlsbad Current Argus, and Ruidoso News to El Rito Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett in the transaction.
- FARMINGTON — On May 3, 2024, Gannett sold The Daily Times to Ballantine Communications Inc. Sara April of Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett. John Cribb represented Ballantine Communications Inc.
NEW YORK
- COBLESKILL — On Oct. 1, 2024, Jim and Sandy Poole sold the Cobleskill Times-Journal to Mark Vinciquerra, Capital Region Independent Media. John Cribb, Cribb & Associates represented the seller.
NORTH CAROLINA
- KERNERSVILLE — On May 6, 2024, Meredith Owensby Harrell of Carter Publishing Co. sold the Kernersville News to Paxton Media Group. John Cribb, Cribb & Associates, represented the seller.
OREGON
- PORTLAND — On June 3, 2024, Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. sold Pamplin Media Group to Carpenter Media Group. John Cribb, Cribb & Associates, represented the seller.
- SALEM — On Oct. 23, 2024, EO Media Group sold the following publications to Carpenter Media Group: East Oregonian, GO! Eastern Oregon, The Astorian, Chinook Observer, Seaside (Oregon) Signal, Our Coast Magazine, The Bulletin, Redmond (Oregon) Spokesman, GO! Central Oregon, Rogue Valley Times, GO! Rogue Valley, Discover Our Coast, Coast River Business Journal, The Hermiston (Oregon) Herald, La Grande Observer, Baker City Herald, Blue Mountain Eagle, Wallowa County Chieftain, Oregon Capital Insider, The Other Oregon magazine, Capital Press, and Grower’s Guide. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented EO Media Group in the transaction.
TENNESSEE
- DYERSBURG — On June 27, 2024, Rust Communications sold the following publications to Paxton Media Group: Brazil (Indiana) Times, Greencastle (Indiana) Banner-Graphic, Greene County Daily World, and the Dyersburg (Tennessee) State Gazette. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Rust Communications in the transaction.
TEXAS
- LONGVIEW — On Dec. 6, 2024, M. Roberts Media sold the following publications to Carpenter Media Group: Victoria Advocate, Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, The Marshall News Messenger, The Panola Watchman, Kilgore News Herald, The Henderson News; Magazines: ETX View, Rose Festival, The Zone, Discover 361, Harrison Magazine, Etcetera Magazine, and 40 Under Forty. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented M. Roberts Media in the transaction.
WASHINGTON
- On March 22, 2024, Black Press Media sold more than 150 newspapers and media operations in Western Canada, Washington, and Hawaii, to Carpenter Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Black Press Media in the transaction.
