What’s your exit strategy?
Feb 1, 2025
There are several steps publishers can take to potentially increase the value of their publication in a sale
LEWIS FLOYD
President | Business Valuation Consulting LLC
The expectations of many publishers are based on a multiple of the publication’s annual revenues. Unless the publication has extraordinary cash flow, that multiple to revenue paid will be between 50% and 60%. In today’s market, buyers are typically paying 2X-2.5X adjusted cash flow (available cash flow after all expenses including owner compensation, with add backs for any interest, amortization, depreciation, expenses that would not accrue to a buyer, and owner perks).
There are several steps publishers can take to potentially increase the value of their publication in a sale. Putting these into action over a 2–3-year period should set the stage for a smooth and rewarding transaction.
- Specify goals and objectives. Clearly set your expectations and how to achieve them.
- Determine the right time to sell. Make your sale proactive, not reactive.
- Have all records up to date and accurate before you go to market.
- If a key member of your staff has left, replace them. Don’t retire before you sell, run your business as if it were “Not for Sale”.
- Implement those cost-cutting moves now. The more profit the higher your sale price.
- Be competitive. Use technology to help advertisers get the most for their ad investment.
- Merchandise within your pages. Add content that will draw readers to advertiser products and services.
- Develop a digital strategy. Bring in outside talent to create and implement a strategy that vaults you into the digital age. Money well spent.
- Get your receivables and payables in order, and clean up any legal issues, old accounts.
- Understand the market value of your publication. Take all your emotion out of the valuation by having an objective third party assess the re-sale value of your publication, (i.e., an experienced newspaper brokerage company).
- Good tax planning is also essential to successful sale. Consult with your accountant, financial planner and attorney to explore the optimum way to potentially structure your transaction.
- Use a Broker! Selling a publication requires an ever-increasing level of sophistication and a great deal of your time. Few publishers have either. Let a broker handle the prospects.