Year in Review: Dirks, Van Essen & April’s rundown of 2024 media transactions

SARA APRIL

Dirks, Van Essen & April

In 2024, Dirks, Van Essen & April facilitated a wide range of media transactions across the United States, marking another impactful year in the media brokerage industry. With 11 major deals completed, we assisted in the sale of 234 publications, including newspapers, magazines, and specialty titles spanning 17 states, plus Canada. These transactions included a variety of publications, ranging from daily and weekly newspapers to regional lifestyle magazines, reflecting the diversity of the media landscape.

MAJOR DEALS AND TRENDS

Several noteworthy transactions took place in 2024, showcasing a mix of regional and multi-state deals:

Carpenter Media Group was the most active buyer, completing acquisitions in 10 separate transactions across multiple states, including Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas.

Buyers such as Shaw Media, Hoffman Media Group, and Paxton Media Group expanded their portfolios with strategic acquisitions in Illinois, Indiana, and other regions.

Missouri saw the year’s largest single transaction by number of titles, with 12 publications changing ownership when Phillips Media Group was sold.

Georgia followed closely when CNHI sold a cluster of six publications in one deal.

WHO SOLD PUBLICATIONS IN 2024

This year, we worked with several prominent companies in the sale of their publications:

FAMILY-OWNED COMPANIES

M. Roberts Media, run by members of the Roberts family since 1942, sold its stable of seven newspapers that serve Victoria and east Texas.

Black Press Media sold in its entirely, including more than 100 titles in Canada, Hawaii, and Washington state.

EO Media Group, guided by four generations of the Aldrich and Forrester families, sold all its titles in the Pacific Northwest.

The Small family sold their flagship daily in Kankakee, Illinois.

Rust Communications sold its Indiana and Tennessee cluster.

Wick Communications sold its operation in New Iberia, Louisiana.

LARGER CORPORATIONS

CNHI, LLC sold multiple properties across Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

Phillips Media Group, owned by veteran newspaperman Rupert Phillips, sold all its publications in Missouri and Illinois.

Lee Enterprises sold its operation in Napa, California.

Gannett sold four publications in New Mexico in two separate deals.

This summary of 2024’s transactions highlight the resilience and adaptability of the media industry as it continues to evolve. Facilitating the exchange of diverse publications demonstrates the ongoing commitment of buyers and sellers to local journalism and community connection. These deals reflect efforts to preserve and strengthen the vital role of media in society.

