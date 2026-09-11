Chattanooga Times Free Press acquired by Craig and Max Fuller

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — WEHCO Media Inc. announced that the Chattanooga Times Free Press has been acquired by Craig Fuller and his father, Max Fuller, effective July 31, 2026.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented WEHCO Media Inc. in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press has proudly served the community for decades, building a reputation across Tennessee and the Southeast for exceptional journalism and fearless accountability reporting. In June, the Times Free Press earned 23 awards in the 2026 Tennessee Press Association journalism contest, including General Excellence — the top honor recognizing the state's most outstanding newspaper journalism.

“I believe the greatest chance for success for a local news organization is to be locally owned and operated,” said Walter Hussman Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media Inc. “Owners who live, work and participate in a community will be the most responsive and accountable to the public they serve. That accountability provides the best hope for impartial, objective and fair news reporting that is vital to the community and our democratic republic.”

“The Times Free Press has a stellar track record of shining a light on the issues that matter in Chattanooga and reporting with the highest journalistic standards,” said Eliza Hussman Gaines, publisher of the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “Despite the strength of the journalism, the newspaper has not been profitable. Our hope is that with local leadership, the Times Free Press will find a sustainable path forward and this community will have a trustworthy news source for many years to come.”

“The Times Free Press is the institution that has defined Chattanooga’s identity for more than 150 years, reporting the stories that have shaped how this city sees itself and how others see it. Chattanooga has been our family’s home for generations, and it is also the place that allowed us to build market leaders in transportation, financial services and media. Media has changed faster than its business models. We have a track record of taking long-loved legacy titles and turning them into profitable, audience-centric businesses using modern technology and data so they can thrive for generations to come,” said Craig Fuller, incoming chief executive officer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “Our plan is to restore the Times Free Press to profitability while investing in its future so that our children and grandchildren benefit from the journalism and storytelling this paper has delivered for generations.”

ABOUT WEHCO MEDIA INC.

WEHCO Media Inc. is a privately owned, diversified communications company with interests in newspaper publishing, cable television and digital services. The company has been family owned since its founding in 1909. It operates daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and cable television companies in six states.

ABOUT THE FULLER FAMILY

The Fullers are one of Tennessee’s most successful entrepreneurial families. Across multiple generations, they have built some of Chattanooga’s best-known companies — including U.S. Xpress, Covenant Transport, Transcard, FreightWaves and Firecrown Media — employing tens of thousands of people.

Craig Fuller will serve as CEO of the Chattanooga Times Free Press. He has built two Chattanooga-based media companies that lead the categories they serve.

Fuller has spent the past decade in media acquisitions and startups. He founded FreightWaves, the leading media and data provider to the global logistics industry, and Firecrown Media, which acquires beloved legacy titles and applies digital technology to strengthen newsgathering, audience engagement and distribution. Both companies are headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Fuller is ranked No. 12 globally on Flashes & Flames’ 2025 list of the most influential people in media and lives in Chattanooga.