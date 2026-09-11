REMINDER: Annual Statement of Ownership due Thursday, Oct. 1

All publishers of Periodicals publications, including Foreign publications, must file a Form 3526 Statement of Ownership, Management, and Circulation by October 1st each year at the original entry post office. This year, October 1 falls on a Thursday.

To expedite the process, USPS encourages mailers to submit the PS 3526 online using the Business Customer Gateway.

Simply log into your Business Customer Gateway at https://gateway.usps.com. From the Welcome page, go to Mailing Services>Postal Wizard>Complete a Customer Service Form>Online Form 3526.

The PS3526 form can be downloaded from https://about.usps.com/resources/forms.htm

Please have your 3526 uploaded or the completed hardcopy returned to this post office on or before October 1st.

For questions, please contact your Periodical's Entry Post Office.