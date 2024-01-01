Convention committee announces event at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium®

Jan 1, 2024

The 138th Annual Convention & Trade Show planning commitee met on Zoom on Oct. 26 to finalize Extravaganza planning and join sub committees — Top, L to R: Nebraska Press Association Executive Director Dennis DeRossett; NNA Associate Director Kate Decker; NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance; Antelope County News in Neligh, Nebraska, Publisher Carrie Pitzer; Top middle, L to R: Seward (Nebraska) County Independent Editor Amy Hausman; Hooker County Tribune Publisher Gerri Peterson; Cedar County News (Hartington, Nebraska) Co-publishers Peggy Year and Rob Dump; Former Nebraska Press Association Executive Director Allen Beermann; Lower middle, L to R: NNA Sales Director Wendy MacDonald; The Community News (Aledo, Texas) Publisher Randy Keck, NNAF treasurer; NNA Sales Consultant Kristi Dale; Summerland Advocate-Messenger (Clearwater, Nebraska) Publisher LuAnn Schindler; Bottom, L to R: Springview (Nebraska) Herald Publisher Amy Johnson; Fairbury (Nebraska) Journal-News Publisher Timothy Linscott; Lakeway Publishers (Morristown, Tennessee) Publisher Mike Fishman, NNAF president; and The Nebraska Signal (Geneva, Nebraska) Publisher John Edgecombe (retired).

National Newspaper Association members are hard at work planning the next Annual Convention & Trade Show — our 138th — this September 26-28, 2024, in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Oct. 26, convention committee members gathered for an initial convention committee meeting.

Our convention headquarters will be the Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha Downtown Old Market, 555 South 10th Street, Omaha, NE, 68102

Thus far, the committee has planned an Extravaganza evening at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium® on Friday, Sept. 27. This event will be included in full registrations.

The programming sub–committee will soon meet to discuss member feedback and plan training events.

Any NNA member who wishes to join a convention committee may do so by emailing kate@nna.org

 